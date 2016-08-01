Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police In Paraguay Find Blinged-Out Prison Cell, Occupied By Drug Lord

Published August 1, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Pretty hard to find a good apartment at a reasonable price these days. Then again, how about a luxury three-room pad with plasma screen TV, library, kitchen? Very affordable if you were willing to commit a crime. The last occupant of this flat in Paraguay was a drug lord whose prison cell had been jazzed up. There was a private bathroom, even a conference room. It's now off the market. The authorities destroyed the plush prison cell after discovering it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories