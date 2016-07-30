Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise at the Olympics opening ceremony? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: They will unveil the brand-new Olympic mascot Crumbly, the unfinished stadium.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: OK, picture this. The music comes up - da da da da da da da - it's "The Girl From Ipanema" - and these gorgeous, bikini-clad Brazilian women start to march around the track. But wait - it's really the Russian men's delegation...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: ...trying to sneak their way past the IOC Committee.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: The big surprise at the opening ceremony will be that there will be an opening ceremony.

DICKINSON: Aww.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, depending on what happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Amy Dickinson and Adam Burke.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. See you right back here next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

