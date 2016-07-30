Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the big surprise at the Olympics opening ceremony? Peter Grosz.
PETER GROSZ: They will unveil the brand-new Olympic mascot Crumbly, the unfinished stadium.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.
AMY DICKINSON: OK, picture this. The music comes up - da da da da da da da - it's "The Girl From Ipanema" - and these gorgeous, bikini-clad Brazilian women start to march around the track. But wait - it's really the Russian men's delegation...
(LAUGHTER)
DICKINSON: ...trying to sneak their way past the IOC Committee.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: The big surprise at the opening ceremony will be that there will be an opening ceremony.
DICKINSON: Aww.
(APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, depending on what happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Amy Dickinson and Adam Burke.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. See you right back here next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
