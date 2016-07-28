Bringing The World Home To You

From On Air To On The Court

Published July 28, 2016 at 5:15 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Kareem Maddox, the local All Things Considered host at KUNC in Colorado, is dropping the mic and grabbing a basketball. Kareem took Princeton to March Madness five years ago, and now he's headed to Poland to play professionally. But he's still got the public radio gene. He told the trade magazine Current, in his free time, he'll be working on a podcast. From all of us here at NPR, Kareem, good luck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

