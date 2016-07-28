Bringing The World Home To You

Call It A Cat And Cat Game

Published July 28, 2016 at 5:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When Boris Johnson was appointed foreign secretary in the U.K., he inherited a roommate at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Palmerston the cat, who's been wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. Just last week, he got in a brawl with the prime minister's cat-in-residence, Larry. This week, another near catastrophe - Palmerston was caught sneaking into 10 Downing Street. Thankfully, the authorities intervened in time to save Larry from further harm. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
