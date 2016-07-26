Larry Is One Lucky Lobster

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, there was that line in "Finding Nemo," fish are friends, not food. Well, that line paid off for a nearly 15-pound lobster. The crustacean was saved from being someone's dinner at a restaurant in Florida after a news story about its size blew up on social media. There are reports this lobster is somewhere between 60 and 110 years old. Now, he goes by Larry The Lobster, and he's headed to the Maine State Aquarium. Just keep swimming. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.