Got To Catch Peter The Great And Ivan The Terrible

Published July 26, 2016 at 5:21 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Russia has come up with its version of Pokemon Go, that craze to catch creatures on your smartphone. Next month, Moscow City Hall will launch an app allowing players to catch famous figures from the past on the streets of the capital. Russia prizes its history, so forget pocket-sized monsters. In Moscow, you'll be able to take a selfie with the poet Pushkin, or, if your taste runs to dictators, Ivan the Terrible. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

