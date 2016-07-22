Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Vet Expects Larry The Cat To Make A Full Recovery

Published July 22, 2016 at 6:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In our continuing coverage of Britain's embattled 10 Downing Street resident, we have reports that there's been an injury. Larry the cat is limping. The British press is blaming Palmerston, the Foreign Office's cat. Larry, you'll recall, is the rat catcher considered tough enough to be prime minister. British officials played down the turf war between the two. Still, the two felines have been observed fighting in the streets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories