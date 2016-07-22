Vet Expects Larry The Cat To Make A Full Recovery

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In our continuing coverage of Britain's embattled 10 Downing Street resident, we have reports that there's been an injury. Larry the cat is limping. The British press is blaming Palmerston, the Foreign Office's cat. Larry, you'll recall, is the rat catcher considered tough enough to be prime minister. British officials played down the turf war between the two. Still, the two felines have been observed fighting in the streets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.