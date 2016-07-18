As RNC Begins, Protesters From Both Sides Meet In Cleveland
Day one of the Republican National Convention begins in Cleveland today.
Demonstrations are planned in favor of — and against — Donald Trump, who will accept the party’s nomination for president. Cleveland police say they are ready for potential violence, but there is renewed tension in the city after yesterday’s police shootings in Baton Rouge.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd walks us through the scenes of the convention’s first day.
Protesters At The Republican National Convention
Different scene a few blocks away. Trump haters: he's a 'misogynist' 'homophobe' 'racist' #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/a9J1qDBP2D
— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016
Lots of signs that are pro-immigration, LGBT rights, anti-racism at this Dump Trump rally at #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/nqy7MNODZi
— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016
Every kind of interest group represented at #dumptrump rally. Labor, religion, migrant. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/Q88LsVVHUH
— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016
Overseen at Dump/Stop Trump rally at #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/3RVSRVR43q
— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016
Dump Trump march has started. Headed to Convention. pic.twitter.com/xsN3GWOAgP
— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016
Cops ready. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/HufRtJysc6
— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016
"No KKK, no racist US, no Trump" as bicycle police follow behind #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/RY319fBT7n
— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016
Bikers for Trump in the house. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/oW9MO9v1CA
— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016
Cuz this bike is awesome. Bikers for Trump rally. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/W21mAGfceD
— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016
Guest
Peter O’Dowd, Here & Now assistant managing editor. He tweets @odowdpeter.
