Fresh Air Weekend: Christopher Eccleston; 'Underground Airlines'; Comic Jessi Klein

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Christopher Eccleston On 'The A Word,' And Rethinking His Faith After 'The Leftovers':The British actor plays a grandfather in the new SundanceTV drama series, The A Word, about a family coping with a boy's autism diagnosis. He also co-starred in the HBO series, The Leftovers.

'Underground Airlines' Is An Extraordinary Work Of Alternate History:In his new novel, Ben H. Winters imagines that the Civil War never happened and that slavery is still legal in some states. Critic Maureen Corrigan says Underground Airlinesis "onesuspenseful tale."

'Schumer' Writer Jessi Klein On Barbies, Ageism And Pumping At The Emmys:Klein won an Emmy in 2015 for her work on Inside Amy Schumer. Her new book, You'll Grow Out of It, is a collection of humorous personal essays.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Christopher Eccleston On 'The A Word,' And Rethinking His Faith After 'The Leftovers'

'Underground Airlines' Is An Extraordinary Work Of Alternate History

'Schumer' Writer Jessi Klein On Barbies, Ageism And Pumping At The Emmys

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.