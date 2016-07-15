Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New York City Council Votes To Give Landmark Status To Pepsi Sign

Published July 15, 2016 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is becoming a trend. We told you recently of a drive to give landmark status to an ad, a Citgo Petroleum sign in Boston. Now New York is moving in the same direction. The City Council is giving landmark status to a giant neon Pepsi-Cola sign in Queens. The City Council majority leader says it's not an ad but a staggering piece of pop art. The late pop artist Andy Warhol, who once painted a Pepsi bottle cap, must be smiling somewhere. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories