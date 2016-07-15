Bringing The World Home To You

France Declares 3 Days Of Mourning After Attack In Nice; Americans Among The Dead

Published July 15, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT

French officials say at least 84 people were killed last night in Nice, France when a French-Tunisian man drove a truck into Bastille Day crowds. Texans Sean Copeland and his 11-year-old son Brodie were among the dead.

Here & Now will be airing special coverage of President Barack Obama’s remarks about the attack, starting at 3:06 p.m. ET. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins will be joined by NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley and national security editor Phil Ewing.

Earlier, Here& Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley, who is on the ground in Nice.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

Guest

Eleanor Beardsley, NPR reporter in France. She tweets @ElBeardsley.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Police officers and rescue workers arrive at the scene of an attack on July 14, 2016, after a truck ploughed into a crowd leaving a fireworks display in the French Riviera town of Nice. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers and rescue workers arrive at the scene of an attack on July 14, 2016, after a truck ploughed into a crowd leaving a fireworks display in the French Riviera town of Nice. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)