Trapped Bear Is Freed From Subaru

Published July 14, 2016 at 6:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a mystery in Golden, Colo. Nobody knows how a bear got stuck in a Subaru. Police received a call about this bear. However it got in, it could not get out. A sheriff's deputy decided to open the hatch and stand clear while another deputy waited with a shotgun, just in case. Now the bear is gone, leaving deputies with only a little forensic evidence to explore - shredded upholstery and snout marks on the windshield. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
