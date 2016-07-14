Congress Passes Opioid Bill Before Summer Break, But No Action On Zika, Guns

The Senate passed legislation Wednesday that addresses a nationwide opioid crisis. It expands treatment options and considers addiction a disease instead of a law-enforcement issue.

The measure now goes to President Barack Obama, although Democrats say it isn’t adequately funded. Meanwhile, lawmakers will leave Washington at the end of the week without passing bills on guns or funding for Zika virus treatment.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR’s Susan Davis.

