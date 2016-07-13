Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Driving Tip: Motorists Should Keep Their Eyes Open

Published July 13, 2016 at 6:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a driving safety tip - avoid multitasking. The Northwest Florida Daily News reports a driver closed her eyes to pray. And while her eyes were closed, she ran through a stop sign and struck a house. Only minor damage, so her prayers were answered. Freedom of religion did not stop police from citing the woman for reckless driving. We do not know if she will stop praying now and go back to texting while driving like other people on the road. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories