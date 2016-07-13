Driving Tip: Motorists Should Keep Their Eyes Open

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a driving safety tip - avoid multitasking. The Northwest Florida Daily News reports a driver closed her eyes to pray. And while her eyes were closed, she ran through a stop sign and struck a house. Only minor damage, so her prayers were answered. Freedom of religion did not stop police from citing the woman for reckless driving. We do not know if she will stop praying now and go back to texting while driving like other people on the road. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.