Fresh Air Weekend: 'Bobby Kennedy'; Allen Toussaint's New Album; Rethinking Addiction

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From 'Runt Of The Litter' To 'Liberal Icon,' The Story Of Robert Kennedy:Biographer Larry Tye says Kennedy wasn't always the "hot-blooded liberal" we remember today. The transformation wasn't a "flip-flop" he says; "he took things to heart in ways that few politicians do."

Jazz Legend Allen Toussaint's Touch And Timing Shine On His Last Record:The New Orleans-based musician completed recording his final album a month before he died last November. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead calls American Tunes a "fond last look"at Toussaint's talent.

'Unbroken Brain' Explains Why 'Tough' Treatment Doesn't Help Drug Addicts:"We have this idea that if we are just cruel enough and mean enough ... to people with addiction, that they will suddenly wake up and stop, and that is not the case," journalist Maia Szalavitz says.

