Canadian Dog Walker Musters Boxing Skills To Battle Mama Bear

Published July 7, 2016 at 7:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yeah, we're told the dog is man's best friend. But this often goes in the other direction as well, like Sunday, when 61-year-old Rick Nelson protected himself and his dog from a bear attack. After startling a cub on their walk, mama bear came running. Relying on his boxing and bear hunting skills, Nelson sensed the bear coming in with a left-right combination and countered with one giant uppercut, sending bear and cub fleeing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
