Boston Taxi Driver Rewarded For Returning $187,000

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Boston taxi driver found $187,000. It was left in a backpack in his cab over the weekend. He did think about keeping it, but turned it into the police instead. Turns out, the money was a homeless man's inheritance. Now for the cabbie's efforts, he received a $100 tip. And though he was hoping to receive more, it was better than the nothing he got for turning $10,000 he found at the airport 30 years ago. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.