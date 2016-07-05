Bringing The World Home To You

Army Veteran Saves Bald Eagle Tangled In Rope

Published July 5, 2016 at 7:07 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. After two tours in Afghanistan, Army vet Jason Galvin is used to being called to duty. So when he spotted a bald eagle in trouble while driving in rural Minnesota, he was compelled to act. The national bird was tangled in rope, hanging 75 feet up a tree. Using a rifle and 150 rounds, Galvin shot out the 4 inches of rope that trapped the bird. The eagle is now recovering and, in honor of the Fourth, was given the name Freedom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
