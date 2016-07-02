Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, how will Britain get back in the EU? Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: They're going to change their name to West Amsterdam and hope that nobody notices.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Amy Dickinson?
AMY DICKINSON: Keith Richards is going to build a bridge by marrying into the Norwegian royal family.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Gabe Liedman?
GABE LIEDMAN: "Bridget Jones 3: Begging And Pleading."
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Amy Dickinson and Gabe Liedman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
