So-Called 'Hiddleswift' Break-Up Insurance Is Shut Down

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever, ever...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When it was clear musicians Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were never ever getting back together, China's online marketplace Taobao offered an insurance policy of sorts on Swift's new romance with actor Tom Hiddleston just in case they aren't forever ever either. If the couple splits, policyholders would get double their money back. Alibaba, which owns Taobao, knew the so-called policy was trouble when it walked in and shut it down. Gambling is not legal in mainland China. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.