Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Nearly 100 Percent Of TV Viewers In Iceland Were Watching Soccer

Published July 1, 2016 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. American television executives could only dream of this kind of market penetration. Iceland defeated England, a dramatic upset in the European Championships, and TV ratings now show that 99.8 percent of Icelandic TV viewers tuned in - 99.8 percent. We do not know what the other 0.2 percent were watching, but we assume that they had very, very little to say around the water cooler the next morning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories