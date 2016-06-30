Bringing The World Home To You

In Austin, Adjusting To Life Without Ride-Sharing Companies Uber And Lyft

Published June 30, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT
The Lyft app is seen on an iPhone in San Francisco on Feb. 3, 2016. (Josh Edelson/AP for Lyft)
In early May, Uber and Lyft stopped operating in Austin, Texas, after the city voted against allowing the ride share companies to use their own background check systems for drivers rather than adopt the fingerprint background checks required for taxi drivers.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Ryan Holiday, editor at large of New York Observer, about how Uber and Lyft’s departure has affected Austin so far.

Ryan Holiday, editor at large of New York Observer and author of “Ego Is the Enemy.” He tweets @RyanHoliday.

