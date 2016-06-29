Bringing The World Home To You

At 60, America's Interstate Highway System Is Showing Signs Of Age

Published June 29, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sixty years ago today, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal Highway Act of 1956. It marked the birth of the interstate highway system, now a 47,000-mile network designed to ease crowded, crumbling roads in post-war America.

At the time, it was sold as one of the most ambitious public works projects ever, but six decades later, many interstates are overcrowded and under maintained. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with William Wilkins of The Road Information Program.

Guest

William Wilkins, executive director of The National Road Information Program (TRIP), a transportation research group. The organization tweets @TRIP_Inc.

