Twinkie Is A Little Dusty But Stands The Test Of Time

Published June 28, 2016 at 6:51 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Here's a sweet story. Roger Bennatti, a chemistry teacher in Maine, put a Twinkie on display in his classroom to demonstrate the power of food preservatives. It stayed there until he retired, gathering dust, but retaining its familiar shape and golden color. Now that Twinkie marks its 40-year anniversary, proudly exhibited in a glass box in the dean's office. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
