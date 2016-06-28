Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Iceland Boots England From Euro 2016 Tournament

Published June 28, 2016 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. England gave us the game of soccer. But yesterday, it was knocked out of the European championships by Iceland. About a million and a half people are officially registered to play the game in England. Iceland has about 320,000 people total. England's coach, who resigned after this loss, made $4.6 million. Iceland's co-coach is a part-time dentist. But Iceland has this guy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Shouting in Icelandic).

GREENE: Soccer announcer for the nation of Iceland. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories