Iceland Boots England From Euro 2016 Tournament

Good morning. I'm David Greene. England gave us the game of soccer. But yesterday, it was knocked out of the European championships by Iceland. About a million and a half people are officially registered to play the game in England. Iceland has about 320,000 people total. England's coach, who resigned after this loss, made $4.6 million. Iceland's co-coach is a part-time dentist. But Iceland has this guy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Shouting in Icelandic).

