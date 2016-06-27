Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Most Glamorous Goat Crowned In Lithuania

Published June 27, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. In a small city in Lithuania, an annual beauty contest was held to crown the most glamorous goat. In addition to being great-looking goats, contestants wore intricate headdresses decorated with roses. The winner was Demyte, a silky-looking black-and-white glamour goat. Her owner has entered goats six times. This is his and her first win. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories