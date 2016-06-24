Bringing The World Home To You

Underwear Stolen From One Seashore In Scotland

Published June 24, 2016 at 6:12 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's always a pain when things get stolen on a visit to the beach - wallet, smartphones, car keys. But at one seashore in Scotland, a group of thieves are focused on snatching some very unusual booty. Kites, local birds of prey, have been stealing swimmers' underwear, weaving them into their nests. Dave Clement, a member of a nearby wildlife group, says the birds have a discerning eye, preferring name brand garments like Armani. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
