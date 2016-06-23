Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sandwich Fixins Strewn About N.J. Highway; Cash Litters R.I. Road

Published June 23, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep in Providence, R.I., with the northeastern trucking news. In Piscataway, N.J., a truck was carrying a load of deli meat. Police say it collided with another truck carrying bread. No one was seriously injured, but sandwich fixings ended up all over the road. Here in Providence, more than $20,000 vanished from an armored car. Apparently, it's a good idea not to let the rear door pop open when the car is moving. Anybody seen that money? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories