Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Summer Solstice Revelers Snub Usual Go-To Site Stonehenge

Published June 22, 2016 at 7:09 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There are few places that shout the arrival of the summer solstice louder than Stonehenge. But this year, there was less shouting going on than in the past. The ancient English religious site with giant standing stones saw attendance drop by more than half. Could have had something to do with the new parking fee and a ban on alcohol. But the Stonehenge general manager said it was bad weather that kept people away, not the alcohol ban. Maybe. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories