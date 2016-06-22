House Republicans Announce A Plan To Replace Obamacare

After six years of effort, House GOP leaders are announcing a new plan today that would replace the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act, if it is repealed. Meanwhile, a new analysis shows that the U.S. will actually spend less on healthcare in the near future than expected.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julie Rovner, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News, about where Obamacare stands now.

Julie Rovner, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. She tweets @jrovner.

