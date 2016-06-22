Growing Diet Divide Between Rich And Poor

Economic inequality has been a central theme of the 2016 presidential race: the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer, the middle class is shrinking. But diet inequality is growing, too.

Increasingly, wealthy Americans are eating healthier than poorer Americans. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Anna Vlasits of STAT, the national health and medicine publication, about what’s behind the diet divide.

Guest

Anna Vlasits, American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow at STAT. She tweets at @AnnaIntegrated.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.