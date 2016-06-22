Bringing The World Home To You

Growing Diet Divide Between Rich And Poor

Published June 22, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Different kinds of vegetables, including paprikas, zucchini, onions and tomatoes, lie on display at a government stand that offers information on nutrition at the Gruene Woche agricultural trade fair January 18, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Different kinds of vegetables, including paprikas, zucchini, onions and tomatoes, lie on display at a government stand that offers information on nutrition at the Gruene Woche agricultural trade fair January 18, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Economic inequality has been a central theme of the 2016 presidential race: the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer, the middle class is shrinking. But diet inequality is growing, too.

Increasingly, wealthy Americans are eating healthier than poorer Americans. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Anna Vlasits of STAT, the national health and medicine publication, about what’s behind the diet divide.

Guest

Anna Vlasits, American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow at STAT. She tweets at @AnnaIntegrated.

