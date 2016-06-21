Record-Breaking Heat Wave Hits The Southwest

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

People who live in the southwest of the U.S. are used to the heat, but...

IRIS HERMOSILLO: Whew. It has been sizzling hot these last few days.

MCEVERS: That's meteorologist Iris Hermosillo. Even she can't believe the temperatures in Phoenix, Ariz., the last few days. She's with KNXV-TV.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The high today was about 110 degrees, a bit of a relief compared to yesterday's 115 or Sunday's 118.

HERMOSILLO: Your skin just feels like it's burning. It's as if you opened up that oven door and that first hot air - blast of hot air hits your face. That's kind of what it feels like when you step outside when it's 115-plus or 110-plus.

CORNISH: The heat wave stretches across most of the Southwestern U.S. At least four people have died, and the temperatures are fueling several wildfires.

MCEVERS: In Phoenix, an excessive heat warning is in place through Thursday night. Iris Hermosillo says that limits any outside activities.

HERMOSILLO: Indoors, indoors, indoors - that's the place to be. And then just stressing to stay hydrated. Don't wait until you're thirsty. Make sure that you know the signs of heat stroke.

CORNISH: Those include nausea, skin that's hot to the touch and not sweating. Hermosillo says watch out for pets, too. And remember, it's temporary.

HERMOSILLO: We can endure three months of this for the, you know, rest of the year that's pretty picture-perfect.

Stay safe out there.