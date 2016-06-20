Bringing The World Home To You

Life-Size Crochet Version Of Bernie Sanders Attends Party Convention

Published June 20, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Democratic Party delegate Donna Burdick says candidate Bernie Sanders is always by her side. At Washington state's Democratic convention this week, she proved it. She arrived carrying a life-sized puppet of the Vermont senator that she had crocheted. The yarn Bernie nailed it - the wild white hair, glasses and a little bird on his shoulder. Although since Burdick crocheted Bernie just from the waist up, she really should have crocheted him a podium. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
