Cleveland Celebrates NBA Championship Title

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many sports fans in Cleveland are feelings something they've never felt. They're feeling like champions. Their Cavaliers won the NBA title last night. Last time a major sports team from Cleveland won a title - the Browns in 1964. The thing they won wasn't even called the Super Bowl yet. A loaf of bread back then cost 20 cents. The James Bond film "Goldfinger" came out that year, and the Beatles released this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "A HARD DAY'S NIGHT")

THE BEATLES: (Singing) It's been a hard day's night.

