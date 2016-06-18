Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will Hillary and Bernie do on their next date? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: At Hillary's behest, the two of them will take a rowboat out into the middle of a lake. It'll be a lovely day till the water turns rough. Did I mention Bernie can't swim?

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: I assume they're picking wallpaper for the Blue Room.

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Bernie will break Hillary's heart when she lays before him a gift she was sure he would love, and he says I meant it when I said nobody cares about your damn emails.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Paula Poundstone, Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you fabulous people for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week from Portland, Ore.

