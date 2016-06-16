Bringing The World Home To You

2,000-Year-Old Butter Discovered In Ireland

Published June 16, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Twenty-two pounds of butter has been discovered in Ireland. Not any old butter, this butter is 2,000 years old. It was preserved in a bog, of course. Where else could something survive two millennia? Curators of the bog butter told The Irish Times that theoretically the stuff is edible. Now all they need to do is uncover some ancient jam, add some fresh bread, I insist, and, mhmm, nice breakfast. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
