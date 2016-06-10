Seagull Takes A Dip In A Vat Of Curry And Comes Out Orange

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A photo shows an orange seagull. Not white - orange. A dye job - inadvertent, so far as we know. Staff at a hospital in Wales had left some food outside - waste, a vat of chicken tikka masala, which includes orange sauce. The gull fell in while seeking food. The staff rescued it to find the feathers orange and its bird eyes looking a little shocked. They washed off the white bird, though it still smells like spicy chicken.