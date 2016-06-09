Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Supreme Court Cases On Abortion, Affirmative Action And Immigration Still Pending

Published June 9, 2016 at 1:12 PM EDT
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (@Envios, Flickr/Creative Commons)
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (@Envios, Flickr/Creative Commons)

The Supreme Court handed down several decisions today, though not in any of the three most prominent cases still pending this term. The three outstanding cases are all out of Texas: on abortion, affirmative action, and immigration.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, about today’s decisions and what’s left at the court this term.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.