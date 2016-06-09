Bringing The World Home To You

Louisville Boxers Find Inspiration From 'The Greatest'

Published June 9, 2016 at 1:30 PM EDT
Braxton Carter, a 30-year-old fighter at TKO Boxing, got this tattoo honoring Muhammad Ali about a year before Ali’s death. (Jacob Ryan/wfpl.org)
Young boxers in Louisville, Kentucky are remembering Muhammad Ali this week. The boxing legend and humanitarian died last week at the age of 74.

Ali grew up in Louisville. And as Jake Ryan from Here & Now contributor WFPL in Louisville reports, local boxers are finding inspiration from Ali well beyond the ring.

