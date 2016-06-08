Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Monkey Knocks Out Power Across Kenya

Published June 8, 2016 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, here to remind a monkey in Kenya to please watch where he steps. The monkey yesterday took a fall right on top of a transformer at a power station. This tripped the transformer and caused a blackout for four hours across the entire nation of Kenya. The BBC reports this should not happen. Power plants in Kenya do have fences that are supposed to keep animals out. As for the monkey, he's fine, being cared for by the Kenya Wildlife Service. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories