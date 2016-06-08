Bringing The World Home To You

Elite Law Firm Raises Pay For First Time In Years

Published June 8, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
The New York law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore announced in a memo this week that it is increasing the annual salary it pays to first-year lawyers, from $160,000 to $180,000, for the first time in nearly a decade.

Salaries for other associates are also increasing, in what is being seen as an unusual move that is a bellwether for the industry.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about why the firm is increasing pay right now.

