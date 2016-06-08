Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bretagne, Last Known Sept. 11 Search Dog, Dies At 16

Published June 8, 2016 at 5:59 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Firefighters and first responders lined the streets in Houston Monday, saluting a 16-year-old golden retriever who lived a life of service. Bretagne was the last known search and rescue dog from 9/11. She also aided rescue teams during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, among others. In her twilight years, she did slow down. But Bretagne still lent her big heart and comforting ways to kids with special needs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories