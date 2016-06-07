Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chicago Zoo Pays Tribute To Alexander Hamilton

Published June 7, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. "Hamilton," the musical, has had an amazing run on Broadway. And 16 Tony nominations later, it has single-handedly resurrected the name of a previously not-cool founding father. The musical makes much of how Alexander Hamilton was a striving immigrant. Now Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is paying homage by naming another imported creature after the man on the $10 bill. The zoo called its newborn camel Alexander Camelton (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories