King Tut's Dagger Made From A Meteorite, Researchers Believe

Published June 6, 2016 at 5:45 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For fans of "Game Of Thrones," the ultimate otherworldly weapon is made of the mythical Valyrian steel. Now King Tut has that beat. A gold and crystal dagger that's in his crypt has been found to have a blade made, apparently, from a meteorite.

Researchers have found the blade is composed of iron, nickel and cobalt, the stuff of a meteorite - a material so valued in Egypt at the time, it was dubbed iron from the sky. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
