Kids Use Water Guns To Save South Dakota Man From Fire

Published June 2, 2016 at 6:38 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with a story of toy guns saving lives. Five kids were playing with water guns near an apartment building in West Fargo, N.D. They smelled smoke and found flames crawling up the deck belonging to a man who was homebound on oxygen. Suddenly, their game became real. The town fire chief said their Super Soakers had some pretty good range and apparently some pretty good aim. The flames were reduced to smolders before the engine arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
