Short On Cash For Child Support? Try Paying In Pizza

Published May 31, 2016 at 6:47 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. An Italian court has ruled that yes, Nicola Toso fulfilled his child support obligation when he served his ex-wife the dollar equivalent in pizza - 335 dollars' worth every month. Toso was a pizza baker and started dishing up the piping hot alimony after the economy froze in 2008. He said all he could afford was the free pizza. The judge wrote, there was no evidence of a crime - maybe because all the evidence was so delicious. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
