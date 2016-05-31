How A Cheese Factory Can Change A Colorado Landscape

When a big dairy or meatpacking company comes into a Midwest city to build a factory, it doesn’t just bring in new jobs and industry. Farmers change what they grow, expand their herds, and buy new land. That can literally change the surrounding landscape.

Luke Runyon of Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media reports on the expansion of a Leprino’s factory in Northern Colorado.

Reporter

Luke Runyon, Harvest Public Media reporter based in Colorado. He tweets @LukeRunyon.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.