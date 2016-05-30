Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Gamer, Girlfriend Take Relationship To Next Level After Super Mario Proposal

Published May 30, 2016 at 7:30 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with a story of a guy taking it to the next level. Pam Edwards was playing Super Mario Brothers next to her boyfriend, Shane.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PAM EDWARDS: How do I do it?

EDWARDS: Hit the button and then move over.

CHANG: It looked like a normal level, but then she came across blocks spelling words across the sky. Shane had created his own level.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHANE BIRKINBINE: What's it say?

EDWARDS: Babe.

CHANG: The blocks spelled - will you marry me?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIRKINBINE: She said yes. I love you, babe.

EDWARDS: I love you.

CHANG: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories