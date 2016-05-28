Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will we do with our mornings now that we don't have to spend that time eating breakfast - Roy Blount Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Eat lunch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: We'll all use the extra time to blow dry our hair to look just like Donald Trump's.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank?

LUKE BURBANK: Drive to the Waffle House and see if we're all still alive.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Roxanne Roberts and Luke Burbank. Thanks all of you for listening, couldn't do it without you. We're here for you. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.