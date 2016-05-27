Facebook And Microsoft Team Up On Undersea Internet Cable

Facebook and Microsoft announced Thursday that they will work together on a project to build a new 4,000 mile-long cable under the Atlantic. It’s one of many high-capacity cables being built by tech companies, and shows an increasing involvement from Silicon Valley in the internet’s infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti hears more about the project from Michael Regan of Bloomberg Gadfly.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

